Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 128,422 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Catalent worth $53,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

CTLT stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

