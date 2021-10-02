Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 141,937 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Dover worth $49,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

