Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,443,312 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of Invitation Homes worth $57,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.81 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

