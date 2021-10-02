Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 167,646 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.48% of World Fuel Services worth $51,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,427,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT opened at $31.24 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.