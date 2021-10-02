Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 65,771 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $52,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.01. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

