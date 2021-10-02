Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 92,971 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.83% of Docebo worth $53,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO opened at $74.27 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.65.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

