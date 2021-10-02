Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 95,817 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $47,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE:ED opened at $71.60 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

