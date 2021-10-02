Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unilever were worth $56,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

