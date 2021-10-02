Bank of Montreal Can Sells 44,676 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.42% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $51,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,256,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

