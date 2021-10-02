Bank of Montreal Can Sells 59,715 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Marriott International worth $58,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

