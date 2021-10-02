Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 19,672 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $71,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
