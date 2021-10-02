Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 19,672 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $71,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.