Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $74,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE:WH opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

