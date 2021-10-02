Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.21% of NorthWestern worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at $3,912,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

