Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 149.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Envista worth $67,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

