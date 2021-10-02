Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Churchill Downs worth $67,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,852,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $247.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

