Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Landstar System worth $68,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $52,026,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Landstar System by 39.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

