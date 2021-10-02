Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Tetra Tech worth $73,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $154.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

