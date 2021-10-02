Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.44 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.55% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $66,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

