Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.33 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of CDK Global worth $67,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

