Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.75 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 672,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Crown worth $68,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,511.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 101,434 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 342,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

