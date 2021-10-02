Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.55 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of National Instruments worth $69,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after acquiring an additional 907,986 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 593,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 484,952 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI opened at $40.50 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 253.08 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

