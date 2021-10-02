Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.92 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.96% of PotlatchDeltic worth $69,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $221,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

