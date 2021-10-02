Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.49 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.43% of IDACORP worth $70,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

IDA opened at $104.27 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

