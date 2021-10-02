Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.81 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Woodward worth $70,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Woodward stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

