Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.49 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of LHC Group worth $73,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $153.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

