Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.01 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of HealthEquity worth $75,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after purchasing an additional 293,149 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 234,814 shares during the period.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

