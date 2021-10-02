Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Acuity Brands worth $70,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $173.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.35.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

