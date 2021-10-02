Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of RenaissanceRe worth $69,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $139.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

