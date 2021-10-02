Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,339,139 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $67,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,072,000.

SRLN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

