Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,368 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $67,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 959,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after purchasing an additional 152,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

