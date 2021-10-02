Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,643 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $68,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.