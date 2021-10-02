Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 34,490 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $67,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.