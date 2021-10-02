Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 38,287 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Carvana worth $68,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.08.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,434 shares of company stock valued at $323,102,374 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
