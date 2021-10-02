Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 110,437 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Arch Capital Group worth $70,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 232,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

