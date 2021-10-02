Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,471,784 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,471,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of HollyFrontier worth $66,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

