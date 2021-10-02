Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 177,874 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Stifel Financial worth $74,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

