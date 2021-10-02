Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 62,580 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $67,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $90,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

