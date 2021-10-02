Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Mattel worth $67,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Mattel by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 931,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Mattel by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

