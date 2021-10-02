Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 114,567 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2,127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.46% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.56. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

