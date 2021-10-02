Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 12,324 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 147.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $398.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

