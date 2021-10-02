Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 31,070 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

DTE opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

