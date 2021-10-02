Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,789 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 73.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 50.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 188,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,503,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $437.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.