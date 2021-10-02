Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 290,912 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 290,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.03 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

