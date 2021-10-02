Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

