Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 67,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

