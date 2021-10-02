Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,778 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of APA worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in APA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 411,662 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

APA stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.