Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

