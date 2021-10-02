Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.17% of Schneider National worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 13.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

SNDR opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

