Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.51 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.78 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

