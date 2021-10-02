Bank of Nova Scotia Has $6.55 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

ALL opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.32. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

